|
03.10.2023 14:00:00
STRM.BIO Receives Extension of Grant to Advance In Vivo Gene Therapy Delivery Platform
- Grant From the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Focused on Creation of Novel Technology Platform Capabilities
BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases, today announced the continuation of their grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create novel technology platform capabilities for in vivo delivery of gene therapies being developed by the foundation. The extension of the partnership, established in 2020, includes additional funding and will focus on the cell type specificity of the Company's extracellular vesicle platform for gene therapy delivery.
"We are inspired by the ongoing support of the Gates Foundation and look forward to expanding on the promise of our in vivo gene delivery platform," said Jonathan Thon, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of STRM.BIO. "The ability to target delivery of editing technology to the right cells in the body is a major hurdle for the gene therapy field. Our team is exploring important aspects of this challenge and support from the foundation will help advance our efforts to broaden the reach of gene therapies to patients around the world."
About STRM.BIO
Based in Boston, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit strm.bio to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strmbio-receives-extension-of-grant-to-advance-in-vivo-gene-therapy-delivery-platform-301944354.html
SOURCE STRM.BIO
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnstieg der US-Zinsen belastet: ATX um Vortagesschluss -- DAX fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch nach anfänglichen Verlusten um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex sogar leicht ins Plus steigen kann. An der Wall Street ist ein festerer Handel zu beobachten. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.