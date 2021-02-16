Stroehmann® Bread Shoots and Scores as They Enter Third Year Partnership with Philadelphia 76ers

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroehmann® Bread, Philly's favorite bread brand since 1927, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2020-21 season. In the third year of their partnership, Stroehmann® is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with one of the team's brightest stars both on and off the court, Tobias Harris.

To kick off the year, Harris will join forces with Stroehmann to champion education and literacy through the King or Queen of the Classroom Contest. This meaningful contest will aim to thank individuals who have been instrumental to the education of students in the past year.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with the 76ers and to have Tobias as part of the Stroehmann® team," said Dana Trimback, Brand Manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "His passion for education and helping the next generation thrive is remarkable. This collaboration with the 76ers over the past few years has been a slam dunk and we're delighted to be giving back to the community through this contest."

To enter, students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to nominate a person who has been influential to their education this past year. By submitting a short essay, nominators can explain why their nominee deserves this special recognition for how they have demonstrated their commitment to the student during the pandemic.

"I believe that education is fundamental to the success of our lives. It opens up a whole new world of possibility for young people and allows them to dream big," said Harris. "Reflecting on when I was younger, I can easily think of a handful of people that positively impacted my educational experience. Especially given how the pandemic has affected learning, I strongly encourage Philadelphia-area students to nominate that influential person in their lives who has helped them achieve their academic goals. The ball is in your court now, so let's give credit to the unsung heroes together."

Three winners chosen during the contest – and those who nominated them – will receive a 30-minute virtual meet and greet with Harris, a 76ers gift bag with assorted team merchandise and a No. 12 jersey signed by Harris himself. The winners will also receive tickets to a future 76ers game and a donation of $3,000 to be used for books at a school of their choice.

The entry form is open through May 7, 2021. To nominate someone for the King or Queen of the Classroom Contest and for the contest's official rules, click here to visit the 76ers website.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

