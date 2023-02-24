Strong business result in 2022

Demand for Bucher Industries products and services normalised at a very high level during the reporting period. Thanks to the employees hard work, the divisions again coped very well with the difficulties in the supply chain and increased sales by 13%. The operating profit margin rose to a very good 11.8%. Profit for the year amounted to CHF 335 million, significantly higher than the previous year, and earnings per share were a high CHF 32.36. The board of directors proposes a dividend of CHF 13.00 per share.

Group

Change CHF million 2022 2021 % %1) %2) Order intake 3858 3'948 -2.3 1.5 0.7 Net sales 3597 3'176 13.2 17.2 16.5 Order book 2081 1'873 11.1 15.9 14.2 Operating profit (EBIT) 425 352 20.8 % of net sales 11.8% 11.1% Profit for the year 335 269 24.3 % of net sales 9.3% 8.5% Earnings per share in CHF 32.36 25.96 24.7 Operating free cash flow 69 271 -74.7 Net cash/debt 457 551 -17.0 Total assets 2979 2'768 7.6 Equity 1702 1'533 11.0 Equity ratio 57.1% 55.4% Return on equity (ROE) 20.7% 18.4% Net operating assets (NOA) average 1178 1'052 12.0 Return on net operating assets (RONOA)

after tax 28.6% 25.6% Average number of FTEs 14053 13375 5.1 4.6 Employees at 31 December 14876 13835 7.5 4.2 CO2 emissions in tCO2e 89672 93317 -3.9

1) Adjusted for currency effects

2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

Bucher Industries markets weakened over the course of 2022, but sentiment remained positive overall. Order intake continued to rise until mid-year, but it declined in the second half of the year and ended at the same high level as last year overall. The difficulties in the supply chain remained challenging due to the COVID-19 measures in China and the tense energy situation. It was also difficult to recruit qualified employees, particularly in the USA. Although this negatively impacted process efficiency, sales again increased significantly due to increased prices and higher volumes. The Groups order book remained very strong, with seven months of sales. The operating profit rose to CHF 425 million and the operating profit margin to a very good 11.8%. Profit for the year amounted to CHF 335 million, which was significantly higher than in the previous year, and earnings per share were a high CHF 32.36.

Further increase in return on invested capital The return on net operating assets after tax (RONOA) increased again and reached a very high 28.6%. This is due to the strong sales growth and the resulting further increase in the operating profit margin. Net operating assets increased markedly year on year due to volume-related factors. The increase was exacerbated by the difficulties in the supply chain, as well as price increases for purchased parts, and had a negative impact on free cash flow. The financial position remains very solid, with net liquidity of CHF 457 million at the end of the year and an equity ratio of 57%.

Kuhn Group

Change CHF million 2022 2021 % %1) Order intake 1613 1676 -3.8 -0.6 Net sales 1510 1319 14.5 17.6 Order book 1019 941 8.3 12.1 Operating profit (EBIT) 176 161 9.6 % of net sales 11.7% 12.2% Average number of FTEs 5994 5740 4.4 Employees at 31 December 6011 5830 3.1

1) Adjusted for currency effects

Very high production volume Agricultural machinery remained in strong demand during the reporting period. Prices for agricultural products stayed at a good level, which ensured high farm incomes despite rising cost pressures. Dealers, however, reported slightly weaker machinery purchases by farmers from mid-2022. Kuhn Groups order intake fell below the previous years exceptionally high level, mainly due to currency effects; its order book increased further. Supply chain and recruitment difficulties persisted. Capacity utilisation was very high throughout the whole year. The high production volumes, combined with price increases, led to a significant increase in sales, especially in Brazil. The operating profit margin was only slightly below the previous years high level and included impairments of CHF 6 million for the business activities in Russia.

Bucher Municipal

Change CHF million 2022 2021 % %1) %2) Order intake 619 599 3.4 8.2 Net sales 529 523 1.3 5.9 Order book 310 237 30.9 37.1 Operating profit (EBIT) 32 33 -3.7 % of net sales 6.0% 6.3% Average number of FTEs 2421 2355 2.8 2.6 Employees at 31 December 2523 2404 5.0 4.4

1) Adjusted for currency effects

2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

Production efficiency negatively impacted After a very dynamic first half of the year, order intake began to normalise from mid-year onwards and it increased slightly overall. As in the previous year, production in 2022 was severely impacted by bottlenecks in global supply chains. This had a negative impact on production efficiency, especially in the first half of the year. Production volumes increased in the second half of the year and sales ended in line with the previous year overall. The operating profit margin decreased slightly due to the delivery delays, the reduction of operations in Russia and the challenging business environment in China. On 22 February 2023, Bucher Municipal acquired the remaining 80% of SSV Environnement, a company with headquarters in Goussainville, France, sales of CHF 11 million and 30 employees. With this acquisition, Bucher Municipal strengthens its market presence in France and continues to expand its service business.

Bucher Hydraulics

Change CHF million 2022 2021 % %1) %2) Order intake 764 856 -10.8 -8.3 -10.2 Net sales 756 681 11.0 13.5 12.0 Order book 316 320 -1.2 1.9 1.9 Operating profit (EBIT) 101 88 15.2 % of net sales 13.4% 12.9% Average number of FTEs 2921 2704 8.0 7.5 Employees at 31 December 3092 2928 5.6 5.6

1) Adjusted for currency effects

2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

Increase in sales and operating profit margin Order intake declined from a very high level. This decline was particularly pronounced in China. Normalisation of demand also set in during the second half of the year in parts of Europe and in North America. While there was a clear decline in the important materials handling and construction machinery segments, demand remained at a high level for hydraulic solutions in agricultural machinery. Capacity utilisation was high throughout the whole year. The divisions sales rose significantly, partly due to price increases, especially in North America. The operating profit margin rose due to higher sales, the good cost structure and price adjustments.

Bucher Emhart Glass

Change CHF million 2022 2021 % %1) Order intake 578 522 10.8 18.3 Net sales 525 394 33.2 42.2 Order book 319 285 11.8 19.5 Operating profit (EBIT) 98 62 56.8 % of net sales 18.6% 15.8% Average number of FTEs 1600 1577 1.5 Employees at 31 December 1678 1614 4.0

1) Adjusted for currency effects

Excellent business performance Glass containers enjoyed strong demand and customers production capacities remained tight. The rapid upturn in investments in plant for the production of glass containers therefore continued, despite high energy prices particularly in Europe. Bucher Emhart Glass order intake rose significantly from a very high level. The production capacity was heavily utilised at all locations. Sales grew significantly compared with the low level of the previous year. The operating profit margin increased further from an already high level and reached an excellent value. This was due to the divisions high sales volume and continued low cost base, combined with its improved efficiency and positive currency effects.

Bucher Specials

Change CHF million 2022 2021 % %1) %2) Order intake 363 366 -0.8 3.2 -1.7 Net sales 347 321 8.0 12.1 8.8 Order book 154 121 27.6 34.4 8.6 Operating profit (EBIT) 30 28 8.7 % of net sales 8.6% 8.6% Average number of FTEs 1057 937 12.8 8.0 Employees at 31 December 1503 995 51.1 6.2

1) Adjusted for currency effects

2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

Stable margin development The reporting period was characterised by positive market sentiment overall. Only the markets of Bucher Landtechnik declined from their high level after several years of very good performance. Bucher Specials order intake was in line with the previous year. All four business units continued to struggle with bottlenecks on the supplier side. Sales increased, partly due to the strong order book at the beginning of the year. The operating profit margin remained stable despite a significant increase in material costs and expenditure on acquisitions.

Long-term and sustainable contribution

Bucher Industries strategy has always been geared to the long term and, over the past year, it was further refined and formalised with a view to economic, ecological and social considerations. In the area of environment, social affairs and ethics, eleven topics were defined as material for the company, with corresponding ambitions, key indicators and targets. These topics complement the Groups principles: the products and solutions which contribute to society, good corporate governance and economic value creation. As a result, the annual report 2022 provides information on the four areas of finance, environment, social affairs and ethics.

Outlook for 2023

The Group expects demand to continue to normalise starting from a very high level in the course of this year. The extraordinarily strong order book at the end of 2022 means that capacities will remain highly utilised, particularly in the first half of the year. Increased personnel and other operating costs can only be absorbed in part through price increases and are therefore likely to intensify pressure on margins. All the divisions are impacted by these challenges but to different degrees. Kuhn Group expects sales and the operating profit margin to be roughly in line with 2022. Bucher Municipal anticipates that sales will grow slightly and the operating profit margin will recover. Bucher Hydraulics expects similar sales as in 2022 and a slightly lower operating profit margin. Bucher Emhart Glass anticipates that sales will be in line with the very high level of 2022. The operating profit margin should be in the range of the 2021 value. Bucher Specials expects sales to increase, partly as a result of an acquisition made in the reporting period, and the operating profit margin to be roughly in line with 2022. The Group anticipates that sales will be roughly in line with 2022, with offsetting price and currency effects. The operating profit margin will come under pressure, mainly due to higher personnel costs, and should be slightly below 2022. As a result, the profit for the year is likely to be slightly lower.

Consistent dividend policy

The board of directors proposes a dividend of CHF 13.00 per share to the annual general meeting on 19 April 2023. The dividend paid in the previous year was CHF 9.50 per share. The proposal takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year 2022, the solid financial position, the outlook for the current year as well as internal and external investment opportunities.

Annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 19 April 2023 at the Hotel Mövenpick in Regensdorf, starting at 3.30 p.m. The board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting the re-election of Philip Mosimann, as chairman, and of the current members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee, with the exception of Valentin Vogt, who will not stand for re-election. The board of directors thank him for his dedicated service, in particular as the long-standing chairman of the compensation committee. It proposes to the annual general meeting the election of Urs Kaufmann as a new board member and member of the compensation committee. Further resolutions to be proposed can be found in the invitation to the annual general meeting, which will be sent out to shareholders on 16 March 2023. Shareholders registered in the companys share register on 13 April 2023 will be entitled to vote at the annual general meeting. From 14 to 19 April 2023 the share register will be closed for entries. Shares purchased on or after 21 April 2023 are not entitled to a dividend. The dividend will be paid out on 25 April 2023. The 2022 annual report will be available for download from 24 February 2023, and the invitation to the annual general meeting from 16 March 2023, at bucherindustries.com.

The annual report, the annual press and analysts conference presentation as well as the investor relations handout on the results for the financial year 2022 are available on bucherindustries.com under Media dossiers.