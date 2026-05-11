NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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11.05.2026 18:53:53
Strong Demand Boosts Nvidia Rival Cerebras Ahead of Its IPO
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has reigned for several years as the king of artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) became the de facto gold standard for training and running these sophisticated algorithms when the AI boom kicked off in late 2022. While growing competition has long been on the minds of investors, Nvidia continues to reap the rewards of its unrelenting focus on AI.However, Cerebras Systems has pioneered a novel chipmaking process that could be a game changer, and several recent contract wins have prompted the company to announce its initial public offering (IPO). If early demand is any indication, investors are keen to own a piece of Cerebras as it takes on Nvidia for the crown.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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