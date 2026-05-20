|
20.05.2026 03:05:01
Strong Gains, Full Exit — What H World's China Bet Could Mean Now
On May 13, 2026, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire stake in H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), liquidating 536,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $27.33 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to the SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd exited its entire position in H World Group during the first quarter, selling 536,000 shares. The estimated transaction value is $27.33 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The net position change, reflecting both trading and market movement, was a decrease of $25.22 million.H World Group is a leading hotel group headquartered in Shanghai, operating an extensive network of hotels under multiple brands across China and internationally. The company’s multi-brand strategy enables it to address a wide range of customer preferences and price points, from economy to upscale segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!