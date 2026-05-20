20.05.2026 03:05:01

Strong Gains, Full Exit — What H World's China Bet Could Mean Now

On May 13, 2026, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire stake in H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), liquidating 536,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $27.33 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to the SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd exited its entire position in H World Group during the first quarter, selling 536,000 shares. The estimated transaction value is $27.33 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The net position change, reflecting both trading and market movement, was a decrease of $25.22 million.H World Group is a leading hotel group headquartered in Shanghai, operating an extensive network of hotels under multiple brands across China and internationally. The company’s multi-brand strategy enables it to address a wide range of customer preferences and price points, from economy to upscale segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:30 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex dürften am Mittwoch leichter starten. Die Börsen in Asien geben zur Wochenmitte nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen