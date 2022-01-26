26.01.2022 06:30:42

Strong growth in sales and order intake

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Strong growth in sales and order intake

26-Jan-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 26, 2022. INTERROLL achieved significant growth in the financial year 2021: sales increased to CHF 640.1 million (+20.6% year-on-year, +21.0% in local currencies). Order intake climbed significantly to CHF 788.4 million (+43.9% year-on-year, +44.2% in local currencies). The result is expected to show a substantial increase compared to the previous year. Based on the positive order development in the full year 2021, the Group is cautiously optimistic about the financial year 2022.

Sales in consolidated currency reached CHF 640.1 million (+20.6% year-on-year) and exceeded the previous year by 21.0% in local currency. Compared to the first half of 2021, Interroll was again able to increase its sales momentum. In the second half of the year, a disproportionate growth in the project business in particular contributed to this.

Order intake in 2021 rose to CHF 788.4 million in consolidated currency (+43.9% year-on-year) and grew by +44.2% year-on-year in local currency. The second half of the year saw continued strong business momentum in the markets.

In terms of the result, Interroll expects an increase. According to preliminary figures, the company was also able to increase EBITDA and EBIT. Margins are slightly below the record year 2020 due to increased material prices and the strained supply chains. 

"Interroll convinces with its innovative technology platform for material flow solutions. We have significantly expanded our market presence in 2021 and have started the new year with a record order backlog," explains Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO Interroll Worldwide Group. "We expect positive demand momentum, while at the same time we continue to closely monitor strained supply chains and rising material costs worldwide. Against this backdrop, we remain cautiously optimistic overall, but maintain our cost discipline and continue to do everything we can to further improve our delivery times for customers."

 The complete Interroll Annual Report 2021 with the final audited figures will be presented at the Annual Media Conference on March 18, 2022.

Financial Calendar 2022

January 26       Preliminary Annual Figures 2021

March 18          Annual Press Conference and Annual Report 2021

May 13             General Assembly

August 02         Half-Year Report 2022

Investor Relations:
www.interroll.com
investor.relations@interroll.com

Contact

Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO                 Heinz Hössli, CFO

+41 91 850 26 70                            +41 91 850 25 44

i.steinkrueger@interroll.com           h.hoessli@interroll.com

 

Martin Regnet

Head of Communications & Investor Relations

Via Gorelle 3 | 6592 Sant'Antonino | Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

 

Interroll shares
The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.

About Interroll
The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 34 companies with sales of CHF 530.6 million and 2,300 employees (2020).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1272800

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1272800  26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272800&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INTERROLL AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INTERROLL AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INTERROLL AG 2 160,00 0,00% INTERROLL AG