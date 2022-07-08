Strong U.S. Jobs Data May Add To Concerns About Interest Rates

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to give back ground after moving notably higher over the past few sessions.

Traders may look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets amid lingering concerns about inflation, interest rates and a potential global recession.

Potentially adding to concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the Labor Department released a report showing stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of June.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 372,000 jobs in June after surging by a revised 384,000 jobs in May.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 268,000 jobs compared to the addition of 390,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed the unemployment remained at 3.6 percent for the fourth month in a row, matching economist estimates.

Treasury yields have spiked in reaction to the report, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note extending the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

U.S. stocks rallied sharply on Thursday, extending recent gains, as investors indulged in some strong buying in several sectors amid hopes the central bank would gradually start lightening its policy stance later this year.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting, released on Wednesday, said the members of the central bank said there would be another 50 or 75-basis point move in the July meeting.

The minutes also said that the participants continued to anticipate that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds would be appropriate to achieve the monetary policy committee's objectives.

Still, worries about a recession eased a bit as Fed officials have acknowledged that higher rates might have a "larger-than-anticipated" impact on growth and feel that an increase of 50 or 75 basis points would likely be appropriate at the policy meeting in July.

South Korean major Samsung Electronics's better than expected guidance - the company forecast an 11.4 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit from the prior year - buoyed shares of chipmakers, and higher crude oil prices pushed up energy stocks.

The major averages all ended the session with strong gains, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq extending their winning streak to a fourth session.

The Dow ended with a gain of 346.87 points or 1.1 percent at 31,384.55. The S&P 500 advanced 57.54 points or 1.5 percent to 3,902.62, while the Nasdaq surged 259.49 points or 2.3 percent to settle at 11,621.35.

On the economic front, data released by the Commerce Department shows U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $85.5 billion in May of 2022,from $87.1 billion a month earlier.

Exports were up 1.2 percent or $3.0 billion in May from a month earlier, to $255.9 billion, while imports increased to $341.4 billion in May from $339.5 billion in April.

Data from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims rose to 235,000 in the week ended July 2nd. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, initial claims rose by 11,919 from the previous week to 219,507.

Among the prominent gainers, Caterpillar, Nike and Intel moved up 3 to 5 percent. Boeing, JP Morgan, Apple, Salesforce.com, American Express, Chevron and IBM gained more than 2 percent.

Walt Disney, Goldman Sachs, Cisco Systems, Home Depot and Walgreens Boots Alliance also ended notably higher.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.67 to $102.06 a barrel after surging $4.20 to $102.73 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after inching up $3.20 to $1,739.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $1.70 to $1,738 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 136.50 yen versus the 136.01 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0123 compared to yesterday's $1.0160.

Asia

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Friday amid hopes that major central banks will tackle inflation without causing a recession.

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard both backed another big interest rate increase in July but downplayed recessionary fears.

Elsewhere, Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign as British prime minister, easing the political chaos in the U.K.

Chinese shares give up early gains to end slightly lower as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases overshadowed expectations that China could deliver a 1.5 trillion-yuan ($220 billion) stimulus to boost growth. Investors also awaited an announcement on easing tariffs involving Chinese goods.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,356.08, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to 21,725.78.

Japanese shares pared early gains to end marginally higher and the yen strengthened after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at during a campaign event in western Japan's Nara city. The 67-year-old Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to the hospital.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.1 percent higher at 26,517.19, while the broader Topix edged up 0.3 percent to settle at 1,887.43.

Tech stocks such as Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron rose about 2 percent each in response to less hawkish comments from Fed officials.

Sumitomo Metal Mining surged 5.2 percent and Mitsubishi Materials rallied 2.9 percent after Reuters reported that China would set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending.

Seoul stocks rose for a second straight session as concerns over an economic downturn eased. The Kospi advanced 0.7 percent to 2,350.61.

Automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.7 percent, chemical maker LG Chem jumped over 3 percent and battery maker LG Energy Solution soared 3.9 percent.

Australian markets ended higher, with energy stocks leading the surge after oil prices rebounded from a two-day decline. Santos rallied 2.3 percent and Beach Energy surged 4.3 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent to 6,678.00, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.6 percent higher at 6,877.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday after two days of gains. A cautious undertone has prevailed as investors await the release of U.S. jobs data for June and the June inflation data to be released next week for clues to the possible rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

While the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent.

Holcim, a Swiss- based construction material company, has also risen after it acquired General Beton Romania S.R.L, a key national player in ready-mix concrete.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has also moved higher. The specialized biopharmaceutical company announced an exclusive license agreement with ADC Therapeutics SA for loncastuximab tesirine.

British sports-fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion has also moved to the upside after saying it has appointed Andy Higginson as Chair, effective July 11.

Meanwhile, miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore have dropped as copper prices fall on concerns over a flare-up in COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China.

German real estate company TAG Immobilien has plunged after it resolved on a €200 million fully underwritten capital increase to refinance its acquisition of ROBYG S.A.

U.S. Economic Reports

A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. job growth exceeded economist estimates in the month of June.

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of May. Wholesale inventories are expected to jump by 2.0 percent.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is due to speak on and participate in a discussion on monetary policy, the U.S. and Puerto Rico economic outlooks and economic trends before an event hosted by the University of Puerto Rico at 11 am ET.

At 3 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on consumer credit in the month of May. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $31.9 billion.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Upstart Holdings (UPST) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the lender lowered its second quarter guidance.

Social media giant Twitter (TWTR) is also likely to move to the downside after a report from the Washington Post said Elon Musk's deal to buy the company is in "serious jeopardy."

On the other hand, shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) are likely to see initial strength after the clothing company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and raised its dividend.

Japanese restaurant chain operator Kura Sushi (KRUS) is also moving notably higher in pre-market trading after reporting an unexpected fiscal third quarter profit and raising its full-year sales guidance.