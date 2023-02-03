03.02.2023 23:52:00

Stroock Presents: GOAT Town, a Podcast Examining Zoning and Land Use Regulation in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As legend has it, in 1807 the writer Washington Irving referred to the bustling urban center, New York City, as "Gotham," translated from "Goat's Town" in Old English. In recent years, residents within New York City's five boroughs have – unbeknownst – accurately embraced their city as "GOAT" – the greatest of all time.

Stroock Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP)

Since the December 2022 release of "Stroock Presents: GOAT Town," a podcast examining zoning and land use regulation in New York City, Special Counsel John Egnatios-Beene has been welcoming elite industry professionals from the New York real estate and land use world to engage in a critical examination of laws governing the City's growth and development.

Within the series, John and his guests apply a planning and a practical lens when examining diverse areas such as:

  • Affordable Housing
  • The Office Market (Post-COVID)
  • Industrial/Manufacturing in the 2020s
  • Public Spaces
  • The Death of Retail
  • Climate Change
  • Zoning
  • Waterfront Regulation
  • Open Streets/Restaurants
  • Policy and Politics (local, state and national)
  • Mass Transit

Listen to all episodes of "Stroock Presents: GOAT Town" here.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stroock-presents-goat-town-a-podcast-examining-zoning-and-land-use-regulation-in-new-york-city-301738776.html

SOURCE Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen