AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
25.02.2026 21:35:37
Structure Therapeutics Stock Soars Over 200% as One Fund Adds to a $242 Million Position
On February 17, 2026, hedge fund BVF disclosed a buy of 275,105 shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR), with an estimated transaction value of $11.2 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, BVF increased its position in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) by 275,105 shares. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the quarterly average share price, is $11.2 million. The fund's quarter-end position in Structure Therapeutics was valued at $242.0 million, up $152.3 million from the previous filing, a figure that accounts for both trading and price movement.Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic diseases with significant unmet need. The company leverages expertise in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) biology to advance a pipeline led by GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, and additional candidates for pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AS ONE CORP
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.