Structure Therapeutics Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5Y7 / ISIN: US86366E1064
|
27.02.2026 16:52:38
Structure Therapeutics Stock Surges 200% This Past Year as One Fund Cuts Stake by $15.5 Million
Casdin Capital reduced its stake in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) by 380,000 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $15.52 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, per a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Casdin Capital sold 380,000 shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this trade is $15.52 million based on the period’s average share price. The quarter-end position value shifted by $38.18 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and changes in market value.Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral therapeutics for chronic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company leverages expertise in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery to advance a pipeline led by GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, alongside candidates for pulmonary and cardiovascular indications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
