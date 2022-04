Struggling With Retirement Expenses? Here's 1 Move Worth Considering.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

These days, a lot of seniors are having a difficult time making ends meet due to rampant inflation. But even during more moderate periods of inflation, retirement can bring about financial challenges.One issue is that many seniors assume they can largely get by on the income they receive from Social Security, only to realize those benefits fall short. Furthermore, some seniors assume they can manage a part-time job during retirement, only to find that health issues or other constraints get in their way, making that income source less feasible.If you're having a difficult time paying your bills in retirement, and you don't have much of a nest egg to tap, you may be feeling increasingly stressed by the day. But if you own a home, you may have more options than you'd think.