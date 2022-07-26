Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 22:40:07

Stryker Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $656 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $592 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $860 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $4.49 billion from $4.29 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $656 Mln. vs. $592 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q2): $4.49 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.

