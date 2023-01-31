|
31.01.2023 22:28:25
Stryker Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $563 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $662 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion or $3.00 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $5.20 billion from $4.70 billion last year.
Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $563 Mln. vs. $662 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.84 -Revenue (Q4): $5.20 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year.
