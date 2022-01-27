27.01.2022 22:30:51

Stryker Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $662 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $568 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $2.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $4.70 billion from $4.26 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $662 Mln. vs. $568 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.72 -Revenue (Q4): $4.70 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stryker Corp.mehr Nachrichten