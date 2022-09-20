Stryker Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance For OptaBlate Bone Tumor Ablation System

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced Tuesday that its OptaBlate bone tumor ablation system (OptaBlate) received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Stryker's first bone tumor ablation system with patented microinfusion technology offers a reliable solution for people living with painful metastatic tumors.

The addition of the OptaBlate technology to Stryker's Interventional Spine (IVS) portfolio expands on its core competencies in vertebral augmentation and radiofrequency ablation and completes its portfolio of treatment options for metastatic vertebral body fractures.

As Stryker's first Interventional Oncology technology, OptaBlate optimizes all aspects of the procedure, from set-up to ablation. Featuring four probes and Stryker's unique and patented microinfusion technology, OptaBlate allows physicians to easily customize their procedure and reduce ablation time by three minutes.