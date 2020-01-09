Stuart Olson Announces Chief Financial Officer Appointment

CALGARY, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Effective January 9, 2020, Bharat Mahajan will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mahajan replaces Dean Beacon who has held the position of interim Chief Financial Officer since his appointment was announced on September 9, 2019.

Mr. Mahajan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and brings over 28 years of senior and executive level professional experience to the Company. He has a proven track record of generating value as a Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Mahajan held the role of Chief Financial Officer at Daseke, Inc. ("Daseke"), the largest owner and leading consolidator of specialized transportation in North America. Daseke acquired Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. ("Aveda") in 2018. At the time of the acquisition, Mr. Mahajan had been the Chief Financial Officer of Aveda and was asked to take on the same role with Daseke on completion of the transaction.

"I am pleased to welcome Bharat, as our new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. His financial expertise and extensive accounting leadership experience in public companies will strengthen our abilities to execute on our growth and diversification strategies," said David LeMay, Stuart Olson's President and CEO.

ABOUT STUART OLSON INC.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as general contracting, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the territories. In 2019 Stuart Olson was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for the third consecutive year. Stuart Olson's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOX". www.stuartolson.com

