StubHub a Aktie
WKN DE: A416HY / ISIN: US86384P1093
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13.07.2026 17:42:33
StubHub vs. Build-A-Bear Workshop: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors choosing between StubHub (NYSE:STUB) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) must weigh a high-growth tech platform against a profitable specialty retailer to determine which stock offers the best path forward.StubHub operates a dominant digital marketplace for live event ticketing, while Build-A-Bear thrives on unique, in-person experiential shopping. Although they serve different industries, both rely heavily on discretionary consumer spending. This comparison explores whether StubHub's massive scale or Build-A-Bear's consistent profitability and low valuation make for a more compelling investment today.StubHub operates a massive global ticketing marketplace that connects individual buyers and sellers, professional ticket brokers, and content rights holders. The platform generates revenue through transaction fees on both secondary and original issuance tickets for concerts, theater, and sporting events. It manages two primary brands, StubHub and Viagogo, though divestiture requirements from previous competition settlements limit its ability to operate fully under the StubHub name in certain international regions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu StubHub Holdings Incorporation Registered Shs -A-
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03.07.26
|StubHub under investigation over alleged ‘ghost ticketing’ at World Cup (Financial Times)
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23.06.26
|StubHub UK ordered to pay £1.5mn penalty for ‘drip pricing’ (Financial Times)
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23.06.26
|StubHub UK ordered to pay £1.5mn penalty for ‘drip pricing’ (Financial Times)
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12.05.26
|Ausblick: StubHub A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: StubHub A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26