StubHub's 2022-23 NHL Preview: Overall Demand Up More Than 15%; Boston Bruins are the #1 in Demand Team of the Season

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche enter top 10 for the first time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, today releases its 2022-23 NHL Season Preview, outlining the ticket trends that define the NHL's top in demand teams, games and more ahead of the season start. The league has driven a 15% jump in sales on StubHub so far this season, due largely to the increased demand of the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators.

Key highlights include:

Boston Bruins are #1 In Demand Team, Host NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Nearly double the ticket sales compared to the start of last season and up 50% from 2019



Take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the highest-selling game of the season, the NHL Winter Classic

New York Rangers Land at #3

60% jump in sales compared to sales at the start of last season

● Nashville Predators See the Biggest Jump in Demand

Ticket sales have nearly tripled compared to before the 2021-22 season

● Colorado Avalanche Enter StubHub's Top Ten for the First Time

The Avalanche are the #9 in demand team, making their first appearance on StubHub's top 10



Colorado is the #2 top-trending team, seeing a nearly 200% increase in ticket sales compared to the start of last season

"As fans prepare for the return of hockey, the NHL is commanding 15 percent more ticket sales on StubHub than the start of the 2021 season," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Three of the Original Six teams - Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers - drive the greatest sales, while the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are on our top ten list for the first time, after competing in last season's Stanley Cup Finals."

TOP TEAMS

StubHub's Top In Demand NHL Teams of 2022-23

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for the 2022-23 season.

TOP GAMES

StubHub's Top In Demand NHL Games of 2022-23

NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins on January 2

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens on January 21

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens on November 12

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs on February 1

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche on March 20

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs on January 27

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings on November 8

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers on April 5

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs on November 11

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers on October 15

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for the 2022-23 season.

StubHub's Top In Demand Week 1 NHL Games of 2022-23

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens on October 12

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche on October 12

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers on October 11

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings on October 14

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for games from October 11 - 15, 2022.

TOP TRENDING TEAMS

StubHub's Top-Trending NHL Teams of 2022-23

Based on U.S.-based teams with the biggest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for sales for the 2022-23 season, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2021-22 season. Number indicates the percentage of jump in ticket sales.

List does not include Canadian teams due to venue capacity restrictions in place during the 2021-2022 season.

StubHub offers the widest selection for fans to buy and sell tickets to 2022-23 NHL games, with all orders backed by a FanProtect Guarantee and accessible customer service.

