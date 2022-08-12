|
12.08.2022 17:00:00
StubHub's 2022 College Football Preview: Ohio State is the #1 in Demand Team of the Season; Early Season Showdown Between Alabama and Texas is Most in Demand Game
Demand for 2022 games outpaces ticket sales ahead of the 2019 season by more than 10%
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With fans counting down the days to the start of the 2022 college football season, StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, analyzed ticket trends to unveil the most in demand teams, conferences, matchups and more. Ohio State takes the lead as the hottest-selling team and also claims the biggest jump in demand since 2021. Largely driven by huge demand for the season's best-selling game between Alabama and Texas, the SEC dominates as the most in demand conference, while the Big 12 sees the biggest increase in sales since last year.Key highlights include:
- Ohio State is StubHub's most in demand team for the first time, dethroning Alabama, last year's top team
- The Buckeyes command the biggest jump in ticket demand, with sales increasing by more than 500% since the start of the 2021 season
- Ohio State's opener against Notre Dame is the most coveted Week 1 game
- Texas Longhorns boast the second-highest sales jump, hot off a stellar recruiting streak
- The Longhorns also rank as the #3 in demand team, after not appearing on StubHub's list in 2021
- Demand for the Longhorns has more than tripled compared to last season
- Alabama at Texas is the season's hottest game, based on total sales
- Alabama closely follows Ohio State as the season's #2 in demand team
- The Crimson Tide's road games command the highest cumulative ticket sales compared to any other team
- The SEC and Big Ten lead demand, commanding over 66% of all college football sales
- Five SEC and three Big Ten schools rank in the top 10 in demand teams
- The Big 12 sees the biggest jump in demand (36%) of any conference since 2021, largely driven by excitement around the Texas Longhorns
"College football demand is as strong as ever, ahead of what's sure to be an electric season – ticket demand on StubHub is already outpacing what we saw ahead of the 2019 season by more than 10 percent," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas are some of the notable schools topping our most in demand lists and driving considerable sales for the best-selling games of the season."StubHub's Top In Demand College Football Teams of 2022
Rankings based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 12 for the 2022 season.StubHub's Top In Demand College Football Conferences of 2022
Ranking based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 12 for games within each conference, for the 2022 season. Number indicates the percentage of total college football sales.
With more than 100 NCAA integrations and partnerships, StubHub is the most trusted source for tickets to 2022 college football games. Fans can visit StubHub.com to buy and sell guaranteed tickets now.About StubHub
At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is guaranteed valid or you'll receive a replacement ticket of equal or better value, or your money back. Our business partners include more than 130 properties across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA and Paciolan. StubHub, with our international platform viagogo provide the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
