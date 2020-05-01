Student Consulting Program Is Open for Business at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time during the summer, student consultants are ready to help companies address their business challenges through the Student Teams Achieving Results (STAR) program at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

STAR is seeking corporate partners for the program. It matches teams of talented MBA and Undergraduate Business students with corporate partners to solve complex issues. Corporate partners receive data-driven, innovative solutions and specific recommendations that they can immediately implement to improve business performance.

Because of economic challenges caused by COVID-19, STAR leaders realized that companies might have special needs in terms of recovery and strategic planning. Other firms may be struggling to meet a change in demand for their services or products. The STAR program is offering to assist those companies, and students who are available and eager to work since some internships have been reduced or cancelled due to the global pandemic.

STAR teams will operate in a virtual environment through the summer. The experienced-based learning program moved online in March 2020 because of COVID-19, and the current teams are successfully completing projects for 23 companies such as KIND Healthy Snacks, Lenovo and Procter & Gamble.

STAR student teams can tackle a range of business challenges including:



Research and identify new growth and market opportunities to address the reduction in business caused by the pandemic

Analyze and recommend operational efficiency and supply chain management practices for firms experiencing a change in consumer demand

Gather data and propose strategic actions for ongoing business challenges and opportunities

"We want to support our corporate partners and our students by organizing STAR teams to address business challenges this summer," says Karin Cochran, STAR executive director and professor of the practice of strategy and entrepreneurship.

"We understand many companies were forced to cancel internships and don't have additional resources to address unexpected Covid-19 challenges," she says. "We want to provide organizations with teams of our incredible MBA and Undergraduate Business students who are eager to bring value to organizations with creative solutions supported by best practices and additional research."

Applications to be a STAR corporate partner are due May 11.

Learn more about the STAR Program at UNC Kenan-Flagler and view the application here.

