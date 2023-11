Student Loan Borrowers Are Being Charged Erroneously

When the COVID-19 outbreak hit U.S. soil in early 2020, lawmakers were quick to provide Americans with much-needed financial relief. One of the steps it took to do so early on was to hit pause on federal student loan payments, giving borrowers the option to focus on things like putting food on the table rather than worry about that debt.That early 2020 pause ended up lasting well more than three years. And at one point, many borrowers may have been convinced that they'd be let off the hook from repaying their student loans altogether.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel