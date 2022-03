Student loan changes hit lower earners harder than first thought - IFS

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Institute for Fiscal Studies says graduates face paying extra £28,000 towards their loan over their lifetimeChanges to student loans in England announced by the government last week will hit lower-earning graduates even harder than first feared, costing them an extra £28,000, according to updated analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.The IFS had previously calculated that lower- and middle-earning graduates would end up paying an additional £15,000-£19,000 towards their loan over their lifetime as a result of the changes, while the highest earners stood to benefit. Continue reading...