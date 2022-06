Student loan interest rate to be capped at 7.3% in autumn, says DfE

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Ministers intervene to stop interest rate in England and Wales reaching 12% with inflation by SeptemberMinisters have intervened to reduce a sharp rise in interest rates charged on student loans, after the recent increase in inflation which meant rates would treble for many graduates by the autumn.The Department for Education said the maximum rate from September is to be fixed at 7.3% rather than the 12% it would have reached by September, based on earlier inflation figures plus 3%. Continue reading...