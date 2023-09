Student Loan Payments Resume in October, but You Might Get Extra Time. Here's Why.

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are no doubt dreading the arrival of October. The reason? Next month, federal student loan payments are set to resume after a years-long pause. And borrowers who got used to not making payments might now have to scramble to come up with that money.While federal student loan payments will generally be coming due starting in October, you might end up getting a bit more time to make your first payment. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel