Discover Financial Services Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUES / ISIN: US2547091080
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07.07.2026 06:00:31
Student loan promotion in England and Wales amounted to mis-selling, MPs say
Treasury select committee also says ministers have moral obligation to reverse last year’s repayment threshold freezeSlideshows that compared student loan repayments with the cost of a mobile phone contract, and YouTube videos that did not mention the fact that loan terms could change amounted to mis-selling by the government, MPs have said.The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, caused a furore last year when she announced that the repayment threshold on plan 2 student loans would be frozen at £29,385 for three years from April 2027. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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