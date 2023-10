Student Loan Repayment Has Resumed. What Could That Mean for the U.S. Economy?

In early 2020, the U.S. economy was upended by the pandemic, and millions of workers found themselves out of a job. Lawmakers were quick to provide relief to the public by doing things like putting a moratorium on evictions, boosting unemployment benefits, and sending out stimulus checks to keep the economy going.Another step lawmakers took to provide relief was to pause federal student loan payments. In fact, that pause remained in effect for more than three years, giving borrowers an extended reprieve.But starting this month, borrowers with federal student loans are obligated to make payments on that debt once again. And that's apt to upend a lot of people's finances.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel