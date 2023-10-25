|
25.10.2023 14:18:00
Student Loan Repayment Resumed This Month, and So Far the Economy Is Doing Better Than Expected
Student loan borrowers were able to enjoy an extended reprieve when their monthly payments were put on pause during the pandemic. In fact, borrowers were able to go more than three years without making payments on federal loans before payments resumed this month.At first, there was some concern that the revival of student loan payments would have a negative impact on the economy. After all, with an average monthly payment of $337, borrowers were apt to start cutting their spending in different areas to cover their loan obligations, right?Well, apparently not. A new analysis from JPMorgan finds that resuming student loan payments isn't hurting the economy in a big way. And that's a relief for those who may have been worried about a recession.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!