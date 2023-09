Student Loan Repayment Resumes in October: 3 Major Deadlines Borrowers Need to Know

It's been more than three years since individuals with federal student loans had to make payments. The pause began under the Trump administration during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and was extended several times by the Biden administration. But get ready to resume payments. Interest began accruing again on all federal student loans on Sept. 1. Student loan repayment resumes in October. Here are three major dates borrowers need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel