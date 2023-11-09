|
09.11.2023 11:45:00
Student Loan Repayments Have Officially Resumed. What Happens if You Miss a Payment?
Federal student loan bills resumed last month after a pause of more than three years. However, many borrowers may not be ready to dish out hundreds of dollars toward monthly payments yet.For instance, if you're trying to keep up with the growing costs of basic necessities like groceries and insurance, adding student loan payments to your list may seem impossible.The Biden administration has rolled out a 12-month on-ramp that may help. This grace period can protect you from the harshest penalties if you're unable to keep up with student loan payments.
