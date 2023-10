Student Loan Repayments Resumed for Most Borrowers this Week, but Things Are a Bit Different This Time Around

After more than 40 months, the repayment pause for federal student loans is officially over. Interest started accumulating on federal student loans in September, and borrowers will have their first payments in 3 1/2 years coming due in October.However, there's quite a bit to know about the resumption of student loan payments, especially if you're concerned about being able to fit them into your budget. Here are two big student loan developments that just went into effect that borrowers should keep in mind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel