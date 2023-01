Student maintenance loans to rise by 2.8% in England next year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Below-inflation rise described as ‘woefully inadequate’, with students estimated to be losing out on £1,500Student maintenance loans in England will go up by 2.8% next year, the government has confirmed, despite soaring inflation and mounting concern about the impact of the cost of living crisis on students.The increase, announced on Wednesday, was greeted with dismay by those in the sector who described it variously as “disappointing”, “woefully inadequate” and a “devastating blow” to struggling students. Continue reading...