Student Transportation of America Announces Employee Giving Campaign with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

WALL, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce that it has begun an employee giving campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in making a significant, positive impact on families in need. As part of STA's "Driving for a Cure" employee giving program, the company has committed a donation match of up to $100,000 for any funds raised by STA employees.

"STA believes there is more to being a best-in-class transportation provider than delivering safe, reliable service. As a company, we are a family business rooted in our commitment to the communities we serve. Therefore, St. Jude is a natural fit to support through an employee giving program," said Patrick Vaughan, CEO of Student Transportation of America. "We align in our values of having a family-first approach and are honored to do our part to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children®."

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and the organization will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

The support given to the hospital helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Vaughan adds, "We are fortunate in that the mission of St. Jude is a cause many of our employees are passionate about. Family is part of our culture and through our giving program, 'Driving for a Cure,' we hope to encourage more of our team members to come together and raise funds or volunteer to support this organization. We have a social responsibility to support children and families, but it's so much more than that. This is our chance as an STA family to make a real difference."

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

