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16.03.2026 09:03:08

Studsvik Signs MoU With Novatron Fusion Support Nordic Fusion Technology

(RTTNews) - Studsvik AB (STUD.ST, SVIK.ST, SUDKY), a Swedish-based supplier of nuclear analysis software, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Novatron Fusion Group, a private Swedish fusion energy company, to support the development of fusion technology in the Nordic region.

The companies said the strategic partnership aims to strengthen the region's position in the fusion sector and support the development of a fusion reactor based on Novatron Fusion Group's technology.

The agreement will combine Studsvik's nuclear expertise and infrastructure with Novatron's fusion technology, which is based on a mirror machine design and proprietary plasma containment method.

Studsvik operates a licensed nuclear site in Nyköping and provides services to the nuclear sector including fuel and materials testing, software, and waste management.

The partnership will involve testing materials, running simulations, managing waste and decommissioning, helping build and locate a pilot fusion reactor, supporting regulatory approvals, and evaluating whether the technology can be used in other industries.

Studsvik AB is currently trading 1.31% higher at SEK 310 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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