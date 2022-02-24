Study: AI-Powered Diabetes Prevention Program Reaches Rural and Underserved Communities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health today announced results from a new study that found its digital Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) increased access for individuals living in rural and federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) . Of Lark's sample population, 93.3 percent were living in either partial- or whole-county HPSAs. Participants with available weight data achieved an average 9.1 pound weight loss while using the Lark DPP. The research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Population Health Management .

"This study found that Lark is filling a need for scalable diabetes care tools for people living in HPSAs, which is a significant accomplishment in the fight against the chronic disease epidemic," said Dr. Jason Paruthi, Lark's Medical Director. "It's exciting to see how digital tools can meet the growing need for accessible care, all while knowing that Lark's AI-enabled platform has the infinite scalability needed to reach these demographics."

The retrospective analysis compared demographic and geographic characteristics of 16,327 people using Lark's DPP with national DPP data and data on adults with prediabetes in the United States. All participants were voluntarily recruited through digital advertising, and researchers examined zip code level data on multiple factors, including location, age, sex, race, weight, income, education, employment, and body mass index.

In their analysis, researchers found that a large portion of those using Lark's DPP were located in areas with otherwise limited access to healthcare. Many would not be able to access this program without the Lark digital DPP, as more than 90 percent of study participants did not have access to an in-person DPP within their zip code. Additionally, 93.3 percent were located in either partial- or whole-county HPSAs. Findings also showed that Lark reached more rural participants than the broader sample. By offering a digital DPP, Lark is improving the ability for underserved populations to get the care they need.

Not only did Lark improve access to care, but its digital DPP delivered outcomes for users in these areas. The average weight loss in the study population was 9.1 pounds while using the Lark digital DPP. Weight loss was calculated based on the average of 14,324 members with available follow-up weight data after starting the program. This research shows that Lark is providing crucial disease prevention tools in hard-to-reach areas and improving health outcomes for underserved populations.

The demographic comparisons found that the study participants also had greater health challenges upon enrollment in the DPP compared to the wider population. Lark's sample of DPP users had more members classified as obese, indicating the highest risk for disease-related complications. In fact, 50 percent of study participants lived in regions comprising 13 of the 20 states with the highest rates of obesity and diabetes, indicating Lark was able to reach those at particularly high risk.

"This study advances our understanding of the impact AI-powered solutions can have, particularly as they relate to population social determinants of health and health outcomes," said Dr. OraLee Branch, Director of Clinical Studies and Research, Lark Health. "Lark's clinical research team is contributing to the growing body of evidence around digital tools and health equity, and we look forward to building on this exciting work."

As it stands today, the vast majority of DPPs are conducted in-person which, while effective, are laborious, cost-intensive, and difficult to scale. The results from this study suggest that the opportunity for a fully digital program to provide DPP access to more people is boundless.

The research comes during a time of significant momentum for Lark Health. The company recently announced a $100 million Series D funding round and published a study in Frontiers of Digital Health , which showed high engagement among adults 65 years and older with its digital health platform.

Study authors include: Dr. Lisa Auster-Gussman, Dr. Sarah Graham, Dr. Kimberly Lockwood, and Dr. OraLee Branch, all members of Lark's Clinical Studies and Research team.

About Lark Health

Lark is a healthcare technology company aimed at delivering infinitely scalable, virtual chronic and preventative healthcare through conversational AI. To date, Lark has provided nearly 2 million people with unlimited, 24/7 personalized care delivered through an easy-to-use, text message-like interface that integrates remote patient monitoring tools and is built on a cognitive behavioral therapy framework. Lark's platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to help them scale their chronic disease prevention and management programs, boost engagement, and improve health outcomes. Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans and across four programs: Prevention, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Care, and Hypertension Care. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received the highest level of clinical recognition—Full Recognition—from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2020), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

