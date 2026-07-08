Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
08.07.2026 16:00:00
Study Reveals Medicare Comes With a $688,996 Price Tag for Retirees
As you get older, your spending on healthcare often tends to increase. That's why you need to factor in the cost of medical services as you prepare for retirement.Unfortunately, many people make a serious mistake. They assume Medicare will provide comprehensive coverage that pays for everything they need. Sadly, this is far from the reality, and if you don't prepare properly for the financial costs associated with care, you could have big financial problems as a retiree.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!