Study Shows BioCell Collagen Ingestion Reduced Signs of UVB-Induced Photoaging, Which Accounts for a Significant Amount of Visible Skin Damage

IRVINE, California, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on an extensive body of research on the efficacy of BioCell Collagen®, a new published laboratory study finds that daily supplementation with the branded matrix reduced common signs of UVB-induced photoaging compared to the group that did not receive the supplement. The study found that oral supplementation with BioCell Collagen, with controlled UVB exposure, resulted in reduced signs of photoaging, including significant decreases in wrinkles and transepidermal water loss, and significant increases in skin elasticity and hyaluronic acid (HA) content. The full findings of the peer-reviewed study were published in the May issue of Journal of Functional Foods and are available to view on ScienceDirect.

Photoaging – skin damage caused by exposure to sunlight and ultraviolet (UV) light – is responsible for 90 percent of visible changes to the skin[1]. UVB-induced photoaging, like that administered in the study, damages the outermost layers of the skin[2], and contributes to premature aging, like wrinkles, fine lines, loss of skin elasticity and hydration.

"Nearly everyone is exposed to UVB-induced photoaging at some level and minimal research exists on options for reducing it through nutritional supplementation," said Brooke Alpert, RD and a leading skin nutrition expert. "This laboratory research study, along with prior studies in humans demonstrates that BioCell Collagen's unique matrix of hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid may be used to address common, visible signs of photoaging, and is a promising step forward. These findings are incredibly encouraging for anyone desiring healthier-looking skin, especially for those seeking an effective, safe, non-invasive option for their skin routine."

BioCell Collagen is a clinically tested branded dietary ingredient with nearly two decades of research, that promotes youthful-looking skin, active joints, and healthy connective tissues.

Conducted by an independent research team, the study evaluated the use of BioCell Collagen in hairless mice, which have skin absorption levels comparable to human skin. There were 40 hairless mice in the study, equally divided into four groups: a group receiving no UVB exposure and no supplement, a group receiving UVB exposure with no supplement; and two active groups receiving UVB and different dosages of the supplement.

Over the course of 14 weeks, the intervention groups supplemented once daily with BioCell Collagen at 200 mg/kg (human equivalence to 1g daily) or 600 mg/kg (human equivalence to 3g daily). For UV exposure, each animal was exposed to UVB radiation (290–320 nm) three times per week. The skin was measured and graded to determine the efficacy of BioCell Collagen on measurements of wrinkles, transepidermal water loss, skin elasticity and collagen levels.

BioCell Collagen significantly impacted skin-related changes commonly associated with UVB-induced photoaging (compared with non-supplemented controls), with supplementation found to reduce the negative effects of UVB on:

The formation of wrinkles, including the number, area, length, and depth of wrinkles

Skin elasticity

Skin hyaluronic acid content

Two things commonly attributed to UVB-induced skin aging: transepidermal water loss and matrix metalloproteinases enzyme content.

These findings follow numerous published studies on the efficacy of BioCell Collagen and show how the dietary supplement is a safe and effective option for healthy skin and joint aging. Once-daily administration over 14 weeks was well-tolerated, with no reported side effects.

"These findings are consistent with prior research on the efficacy of BioCell Collagen as a safe and effective component to a skin health routine," said Suhail Ishaq, president of BioCell Technology which sponsored the study. "Photoaging effects nearly everyone and is responsible for a vast majority of visible skin damage. While BioCell Collagen cannot replace your sunscreen, this study is further evidence that BioCell Collagen can serve as a safe, easy-to-take, non-invasive addition to a skin care regimen. Pairing daily oral supplementation of BioCell Collagen with a quality topical sunscreen to prevent damage can be the foundation of a good year-round skin care routine."

Alpert points to BioCell as an accessible solution for Americans who are facing both new and seasonal changes to their usual grooming and skincare routines.

"As we head deeper into spring and toward summer, the UVB-rays that cause photoaging will again become a challenge for our skin health making the use of a quality topical sunscreen imperative," said Alpert. "Even as we stay inside, practicing social distancing, we are faced with additional skin stressors, including dryness due to HVAC systems and issues related to increased screen time. This is a viable time for those seeking more subtle ways to support their skin health to introduce BioCell Collagen supplementation into a skin care regimen, along with a topical sunscreen."

"When seeking skin health solutions, look for products supported by research," said Alpert. "The unique bioavailable matrix of BioCell Collagen is conducive to good absorption in the body, which means that you can actually get the benefits shown by research."

BioCell Collagen is available as a stand-alone product or as a primary ingredient in many formulations worldwide from leading dietary supplement brands.

About BioCell Collagen

BioCell Collagen® is a clinically studied dietary supplement ingredient comprised of a complex matrix of primarily collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. BioCell Collagen is clinically shown to promote active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues. Various studies including seven human clinical trials support the safety, efficacy and bioavailability of BioCell Collagen. BioCell Collagen is self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe), is non-GMO and free of gluten, soy, shellfish, fish, egg, milk, peanuts and sugar. BioCell Collagen is only made in the USA and Germany. For more information, visit www.BioCellCollagen.com

[1]https://www.epa.gov/sunsafety/health-effects-uv-radiation

[2]https://www.healthline.com/health/skin/uva-vs-uvb#about-uvb-rays

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159777/BioCell_Collagen.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159802/BioCell_Collagen__Logo.jpg

SOURCE BioCell Collagen