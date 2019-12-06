StudyKIK Launches Clinical Trial E-Consent Solution as Part of its Patient Recruitment Technology Platform - Used by Over 3,600 Research Sites

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StudyKIK, a patient recruitment and technology company that builds digital patient communities and enrollment technology solutions for clinical trials, has launched an e-consent solution with seamless integration to its research site and central platforms. This latest addition to the robust MyStudyKIK Portal will streamline research sites' informed consent process allowing increased site efficiency and a better patient experience. Pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs can expect increased transparency, immediately trackable data, and instant notifications when patients consent to their trials. Patients benefit from a simplified consent process with built-in comprehension checks that ensure they understand what they are signing. By working with technology from a global industry leader in online document processing, StudyKIK has developed an electronic informed consent process that is secure, regulatory compliant, and improves experiences for all involved parties.

StudyKIK's President and Co-Founder Matt Miller stated:

"StudyKIK now offers a research site focused e-consent platform that is fully integrated into the already existing patient recruitment management platform currently used by over 3,600 research sites. Sponsors will be able to access real-time recruitment and patient consent data from a single management platform - all while paying a fraction of the current market cost of other e-consent services."

StudyKIK's e-consent solution is also in full compliance with ESIGN, UETA, HIPAA, GDPR and 21 CFR part 11. Documents are fully encrypted and stored in ISO 27001 certified and SSAE 16 audited data centers. Being a fully digital and multi-lingual solution, setup times and change order rollouts are greatly accelerated.

The use of e-consent over paper documents has proven to be both effective and more efficient for sites and patients. One research site noted a 75% reduction in turnaround time and a 63% productivity gain when comparing e-consent to traditional consent processes. From their powerful patient recruitment offering to their new e-consent service, StudyKIK is focused on providing a complete solution to speed up clinical trial timelines.

More about StudyKIK:

StudyKIK is a patient recruitment and technology platform that was founded on patient communities on all major social media channels to increase awareness for clinical trials. Servicing over 3,600 research site users, StudyKIK owns hundreds of social media patient and caregiver communities across Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest to connect patients to clinical trials. They have addressed the clinical trial patient recruitment problem by building the technology solutions needed for research sites and pharmaceutical companies to access, manage, and communicate with high-quality patients in real-time.

