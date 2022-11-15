Stuffed Puffs® Unveils Must-Have Nostalgic Collab with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™

The All-New Big Bites are Available Exclusively Through Walmart

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stuffed Puffs® unveiled a tastebud-bursting snack experience like never before. Meet Stuffed Puffs Big Bites® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Filled Marshmallows! In partnership with General Mills and available exclusively at Walmart, this marks the first time these two favorites have been melded together for an irresistible, cinnamon cereal-coated delight.

Best known for their game-changing milk chocolate-filled fluffy vanilla marshmallows, Stuffed Puffs is always looking to create new, unexpectedly epic sweet treats. Enter Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the perfect partner to create the latest epic Big Bites flavor combination. These fluffy marshmallows are filled with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch creme and then blasted with cereal crumbles to create a treasure trove of delicious flavor and texture.

"We are so excited to partner with my all-time favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. We've taken the best part of eating cereal, the awesome Cinnamilk at the bottom of the bowl, packed that flavor into the center of a Stuffed Puffs, and coated them with crunchy crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch," said Mike Tierney, Founder & CEO of Stuffed Puffs. "Our newest Big Bite with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the perfect treat that puts the biggest smile of nostalgia on my face."

Exclusively launching at Walmart, Stuffed Puffs Big Bites Cinnamon Toast Crunch Filled Marshmallow is their first-ever co-branded product, marking a huge milestone for the young brand. Launched in 2019, Stuffed Puffs quickly grew into a retail favorite in over 43,000 stores on a national scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative brand that has completely reinvented what it means to be a marshmallow," said Mindy Murray, General Mills, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager. "Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch into such a fun and delicious sweet treat is an exciting expansion of our brand and for our consumers."

To learn more about Stuffed Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, please visit www.stuffedpuffs.com and @stuffedpuffs on Instagram and TikTok. Visit your local Walmart to grab a bag of these must-have flavor-packed Big Bites.

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the marshmallow category as one of the only innovative brands to ever fill marshmallows with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Their Classic Stuffed Puffs® melt from the inside out for the perfect S'more or S'mores Indoors™. They also can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking, hot cocoa, or devoured straight out of the bag. BIG bites™ are available in delicious flavors like S'mores, Cookies `n Crème, and Birthday Cake. Look for all flavors at Walmart locations nationwide. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

