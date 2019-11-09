Stuhini Exploration Ltd. Files Technical Report on the Ruby Creek Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSX‑V:STU) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report titled "Technical Report on the Ruby Creek Project Within the Atlin Gold Camp British Columbia, Canada" (the "Technical Report") with an effective date of October 22, 2019. The Technical Report was completed for the Company by Nicholas Clive Aspinall, an independent Qualified Person, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report was filed concurrently with the Company's Information Circular (the "Circular") dated October 23, 2019 in respect of its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2019, whereby shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve the Ruby Creek Option Agreement. Further details regarding the Ruby Creek Option Agreement can be found in the Company's news release dated July 30, 2019 and in the Circular.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties with its primary focus on the Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometres south of the town of Atlin.

