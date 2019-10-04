Su-Yen Wong Joins PeopleStrong Board

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized thought leader in the space of Tech, Strategy and Leadership and former chairperson of Marsh & McLennan Companies Asia Su-Yen Wong, has joined PeopleStrong as an Independent Board member. PeopleStrong is the largest and fastest-growing HR and Work tech company in Asia that currently serves over 775 thousand users and 250+ enterprises. The company has its corporate headquarters in Gurgaon, India and earlier this year established its regional office in Singapore.

Speaking on occasion, Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, and CEO, PeopleStrong said, "We are thrilled to have Su-Yen on the board. Her journey in the Tech world has been inspiring, and we are looking forward to working with her, as we establish our presence in South East Asia."

An accomplished multicultural business leader who has lived and worked globally, Su-Yen has been able to navigate both Western and Asian viewpoints and values seamlessly. She currently serves on the Boards of several public, private, and not-for-profit organizations. She is Chairperson, Nera Telecommunications, and Independent Director at Yoma Strategic Holdings, MediaCorp, NTUC First Campus, and CPA Australia. Previously, she was Chief Executive Officer of the Human Capital Leadership Institute; Chairperson (Singapore) for Marsh & McLennan Companies; Senior Partner and Managing Director, Southeast Asia at Mercer; and Asia Managing Partner for the Communications, Information & Entertainment practice at Oliver Wyman.

She is a fellow member of the Governing Council of the Singapore Institute of Directors and is an active member of Women Corporate Directors and the Young Presidents' Organization. She holds a B.A. (summa cum laude) in music and computer science from Linfield College, and an M.B.A. from the Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina.

Speaking on occasion, Su-Yen shared, "PeopleStrong has created a unique and impressive story in the HR Tech market of India. The future looks equally promising as they gear up to transform the HR and People Tech Stories across South East Asia. I am very excited to be part of the journey."

PeopleStrong has been working with leading enterprises of Asia for over a decade now. Its products have helped in impacting people productivity and experience in organizations across industries. Its offerings include not only a comprehensive HR Technology product suite but also a Secure and Intelligent Collaboration platform Zippi, which was launched recently. The company's HR Tech app is the best rated in the world with an unparalleled rating in both android and apple app stores. Organizations like True Corporation, Singapore life, Aditya Birla Capital, Future Group, Yum, and many more use PeopleStrong's products today.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is a leading HR and Work Technology company from Asia, that is enriching experience for over 250+ customers and over 750,000 users globally. On its journey to writing the #NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Collaboration, Intelligence and Analytics and platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through India's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

