Suanova, a Subsidiary of Yeebo, Signs Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement with InfiX.ai



EQS Newswire / 10/06/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

Advancing Deployment of Training and Inference Integrated AI Platforms in Healthcare Applications, Powered by Domestic High-Density Computing Infrastructure

HONG KONG SAR - Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo"; Stock Code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), has entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with InfiX.ai, a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI (GenAI) infrastructure solutions. Leveraging Suanova's Shanghai Cube, a domestically developed high-density computing infrastructure, the two parties will jointly advance the deployment of training and inference integrated AI platforms with continuous self-learning capabilities in healthcare applicatoins. As part of this collaboration, Suanova will contribute its expertise in domestic computing infrastructure by providing the core computing power and foundational support.



With healthcare as the initial focus, the two parties have already collaborated with leading medical institutions to conduct clinical validation in areas such as cancer GenAI, foundational medical Large Language Models (LLMs) and personalized cancer treatment planning.



Building Integrated Infrastructure for Medical AI with Shanghai Cube as the Foundation



The training and inference integrated AI platforms deployed under this collaboration are powered by Shanghai Cube, combined with InfiX.ai's training, inference and multimodal AI capabilities. This integration delivers a truly unified hardware-software infrastructure tailored for medical AI applications.



Shanghai Cube, developed with the participation of Suanova, was among the earliest of its kind in China and is currently the highest-density domestically developed GPU supernode product. It adopts a high-density deployment architecture featuring 128 GPUs per rack with liquid cooling, enabling compact and efficient deployment of large-scale computing clusters. Shanghai Cube integrates a range of domestically produced core components, including liquid-cooling systems, high-performance parallel storage systems, retimers and motherboard capacitors. It provides a one-stop, highly efficient solution for the large-scale deployment of domestic computing systems and models.



Partnering with InfiX.ai to Build Enterprise-Grade AI Infrastructure



InfiX.ai is a research-driven AI infrastructure company serving global markets, with capabilities spanning IaaS, PaaS and MaaS. The company is building a Decentralized Co-GenAI Network that connects computing power, models, platforms and intelligent applications, with the aim of helping enterprises and organizations train, deploy and own their domain-specific AI based on proprietary data, expertise and business workflows.



InfiX.ai brings together world-class talent in AI research and industry deployment. The company is led by its Founder and Chief Scientist, Prof. Hongxia Yang, with Co-Founder and Vice President Haiqing Chen and Chief AI Architect Jianmin Wu forming the core management and technology team. Prof. Yang is also a Chair Professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence, with extensive experience spanning both academia and industry. She previously served as Head of LLMs in the at ByteDance (U.S.), AI Scientist and Director at Alibaba Group, Chief Data Scientist at Yahoo!, and Research Staff Member at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center. Prof. Yang has published more than 150 papers and holds over 50 patents. She has also received numerous international honors, including the WAIC SAIL Award, the National Scientific and Technological Progress Award, and recognition as one of the AI 2000 Most Influential Scholars worldwide.



By integrating InfiX.ai's training and inference algorithms with Suanova's high-performance computing platform, the solution significantly reduces memory usage and computing resource requirements. This enables higher throughput and supports training and deployment of larger-scale models under equivalent hardware configurations. The system is also capable of continuously capturing data for incremental training, integrating user feedback for fine-tuning and reinforcement learning, thereby ensuring that model performance evolves alongside changing business needs. Furthermore, the infrastructure supports local execution of the entire AI workflow – from training and fine-tuning to inference – thereby ensuring data security by design and meeting the stringent security requirements of sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government.



Mr. Daliang Chen, CEO of Suanova, said: "This partnership with InfiX.ai represents an important milestone in Suanova's expansion into medical AI. Leveraging the Shanghai Cube high-density domestic computing platform, we aim to accelerate the adoption of medical AI in real-world clinical settings. This collaboration not only brings together the complementary strengths of both companies from a technological perspective, but also serves as a key step in advancing the domestic computing ecosystem. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with our partners to drive the deep integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries."



Hashtag: #Yeebo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, computing power and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.



In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.



About Suanova Technology Limited Suanova, under Yeebo, is an innovative technology company focused on delivering independent, efficient, and accessible domestic AI computing services. Its business spans three core areas: computing power and cloud operations, computing technology development and computing industry investment. With branches in Hong Kong and Shanghai, it provides customers with better localized services. It is committed to transforming complex AI infrastructure into simple, efficient, and cost-effective services through continuous technological innovation, with the goal of becoming a leading "infrastructure operator" in the AI era.





News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 –("Yeebo"; Stock Code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), has entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with InfiX.ai, a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI (GenAI) infrastructure solutions. Leveraging Suanova's Shanghai Cube, a domestically developed high-density computing infrastructure, the two parties will jointly advance the deployment of training and inference integrated AI platforms with continuous self-learning capabilities in healthcare applicatoins. As part of this collaboration, Suanova will contribute its expertise in domestic computing infrastructure by providing the core computing power and foundational support.With healthcare as the initial focus, the two parties have already collaborated with leading medical institutions to conduct clinical validation in areas such as cancer GenAI, foundational medical Large Language Models (LLMs) and personalized cancer treatment planning.The training and inference integrated AI platforms deployed under this collaboration are powered by Shanghai Cube, combined with InfiX.ai's training, inference and multimodal AI capabilities. This integration delivers a truly unified hardware-software infrastructure tailored for medical AI applications.Shanghai Cube, developed with the participation of Suanova, was among the earliest of its kind in China and is currently the highest-density domestically developed GPU supernode product. It adopts a high-density deployment architecture featuring 128 GPUs per rack with liquid cooling, enabling compact and efficient deployment of large-scale computing clusters. Shanghai Cube integrates a range of domestically produced core components, including liquid-cooling systems, high-performance parallel storage systems, retimers and motherboard capacitors. It provides a one-stop, highly efficient solution for the large-scale deployment of domestic computing systems and models.InfiX.ai is a research-driven AI infrastructure company serving global markets, with capabilities spanning IaaS, PaaS and MaaS. The company is building a Decentralized Co-GenAI Network that connects computing power, models, platforms and intelligent applications, with the aim of helping enterprises and organizations train, deploy and own their domain-specific AI based on proprietary data, expertise and business workflows.InfiX.ai brings together world-class talent in AI research and industry deployment. The company is led by its Founder and Chief Scientist, Prof. Hongxia Yang, with Co-Founder and Vice President Haiqing Chen and Chief AI Architect Jianmin Wu forming the core management and technology team. Prof. Yang is also a Chair Professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence, with extensive experience spanning both academia and industry. She previously served as Head of LLMs in the at ByteDance (U.S.), AI Scientist and Director at Alibaba Group, Chief Data Scientist at Yahoo!, and Research Staff Member at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center. Prof. Yang has published more than 150 papers and holds over 50 patents. She has also received numerous international honors, including the WAIC SAIL Award, the National Scientific and Technological Progress Award, and recognition as one of the AI 2000 Most Influential Scholars worldwide.By integrating InfiX.ai's training and inference algorithms with Suanova's high-performance computing platform, the solution significantly reduces memory usage and computing resource requirements. This enables higher throughput and supports training and deployment of larger-scale models under equivalent hardware configurations. The system is also capable of continuously capturing data for incremental training, integrating user feedback for fine-tuning and reinforcement learning, thereby ensuring that model performance evolves alongside changing business needs. Furthermore, the infrastructure supports local execution of the entire AI workflow – from training and fine-tuning to inference – thereby ensuring data security by design and meeting the stringent security requirements of sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government., said: "This partnership with InfiX.ai represents an important milestone in Suanova's expansion into medical AI. Leveraging the Shanghai Cube high-density domestic computing platform, we aim to accelerate the adoption of medical AI in real-world clinical settings. This collaboration not only brings together the complementary strengths of both companies from a technological perspective, but also serves as a key step in advancing the domestic computing ecosystem. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with our partners to drive the deep integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries."Hashtag: #YeeboThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, computing power and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.Suanova, under Yeebo, is an innovative technology company focused on delivering independent, efficient, and accessible domestic AI computing services. Its business spans three core areas: computing power and cloud operations, computing technology development and computing industry investment. With branches in Hong Kong and Shanghai, it provides customers with better localized services. It is committed to transforming complex AI infrastructure into simple, efficient, and cost-effective services through continuous technological innovation, with the goal of becoming a leading "infrastructure operator" in the AI era.News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited 10/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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