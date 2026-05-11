Suanova, a Subsidiary of Yeebo, Unveils Hong Kong’s First Token-Based NeoCloud Platform, cube-router.com



EQS Newswire / 11/05/2026 / 03:30 CET/CEST

Powering the Evolution of AI Computing from "Resource-Driven" to "Value-Driven"

Aspiring to Become the "Infrastructure Operator" for the AI Era



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 - Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group"), announced the official launch of its groundbreaking product, cube-router.com. Powered by an innovative Token-as-a-Service ("TaaS") architecture, cube-router.com fundamentally redefines how AI computing resources are consumed—transforming them into a standardized, on-demand public utility that is as seamlessly accessible and metered as electricity or water. The rollout of cube-router.com marks a pivotal milestone, ushering domestic AI computing services into a new era of "Token as a Service" and injecting strong momentum into the next wave of intelligent transformation.



Core Technology: Pioneering a Heterogeneous Computing Cluster and Tokenized Service System



cube-router.com is far more than a standalone hardware solution. It is a fully integrated platform that seamlessly combines high-performance hardware, advanced software, and a precision metering system. Through the coordinated operation of five core modules, the platform comprehensively addresses critical functions, including compute aggregation, workload scheduling, network optimization, precise usage metering, and security assurance. Together, these capabilities form a complete, efficient, and secure TaaS service framework, enabling flexible orchestration and robust delivery of AI computing resources — making compute more accessible, reliable, and scalable for diverse user needs.



Suanova has officially unveiled cube-router.com and entered into a strategic partnership with HKBN Ltd (01310.HK) to jointly operate Hong Kong's first NeoCloud platform offering domestically developed Token-based services. Built on a heterogeneous computing architecture powered by dual-GPU systems from MetaX (688802.SH) and Biren Technology (06082.HK) dual-GPU systems, cube-router.com delivers high-performance and diversified AI computing capabilities tailored to the local market. The platform will be deployed on Suanova's proprietary "Harvest No. 4" computing cluster.



From "Resource-Driven" to "Value-Driven", Accelerating AI Adoption at Scale



Amid the global surge in generative AI, computing power has emerged as a core production factor driving the digital economy and industrial transformation. With a deep understanding of industry dynamics, Suanova's launch of cube-router.com not only introduces a next-generation AI computing service solution for enterprises, but also underscores the Company's forward-looking business vision and long-term ecosystem strategy. By shifting AI computing from a supply-centric, resource-driven paradigm toward a value-driven approach focused on real-world performance and business impact, cube-router.com is set to accelerate intelligent transformation across industries and drive high-quality growth throughout the digital economy.



"As a leading domestic AI computing service provider, Suanova is committed to becoming an 'infrastructure operator' for the AI era. The official launch of cube-router.com represents a major leap toward realizing this vision. Looking forward, we will continue to invest in R&D and infrastructure, further optimize compute scheduling algorithms, enhance compatibility across heterogeneous architectures, and reduce Token production costs. At the same time, we are actively cultivating an open and collaborative ecosystem for developers and partners —working together to advance AI computing from merely 'available' to truly 'efficient and accessible'. Our goal is to accelerate the democratization of AI and enable a broader range of enterprises and individuals to fully benefit from the transformative value of artificial intelligence," said Mr. Chen Da Liang, CEO of Suanova.



Advancing Domestic AI Compute Operations and Building a Balanced AI Ecosystem Across Academia and Industry



Suanova is among the earliest companies in China to invest in domestic computing power and artificial intelligence. It has long focused on compute operations and AI industry-chain development, with a commitment to delivering efficient, reliable, and accessible domestic AI computing services to academic institutions, research organizations, and enterprise clients. Through sustained early-stage investment, Suanova has established a mature operating model and strong industry presence during the critical growth phase of the domestic AI computing sector. Suanova currently owned and fully operates the "Harvest" series of computing centers in Hong Kong and Shanghai, serving leading academic and scientific research institutions including The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, as well as industry leaders such as SenseTime (00020.HK) and Knowledge Atlas (02513.HK). Its computing infrastructure supports a wide range of advanced applications, including autonomous driving, embodied intelligence, industrial simulation, image and video analytics, weather forecasting, and computational lithography. Key achievements include:

Compute Cluster Development: Successfully built and commissioned Shanghai's first domestically developed thousand — GPU cluster, "Harvest No. 1", with utilization rates consistently exceeding 95%. The cluster has since been successfully scaled to 2,560 GPUs and stands as one of the industry's earliest benchmark domestic compute clusters to achieve deep integration across multiple scheduling platforms. The latest "Harvest No. 5" cluster represents Suanova's first asset-light managed compute deployment, enabling single-cluster domestic model training at a scale of up to 1,280 GPUs and serving as a reference model for the Shanghai Intelligent Computing Network.

Domestic GPU Ecosystem Application: Supported multiple institutions and enterprises in completing their first large-scale thousand-GPU training workloads using domestically developed GPUs. Suanova also deployed the "Harvest No. 2" cluster for The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, pioneering the international rollout of Shanghai-developed GPUs and establishing a benchmark for the global expansion of China's domestic computing ecosystem.

Technology Innovation: Independently developed the "Harvest No. 3" cluster — Shanghai Cube, a domestically engineered high-density compute cabinet featuring a 128-GPU liquid-cooled architecture per rack. It not only represents the earliest and highest-density domestic GPU supernode in China, but also stands as the only Shanghai-developed GPU supernode to achieve large-scale production and commercial deployment. Shanghai Cube is also the first liquid-cooled compute cluster built on Shanghai-developed GPUs.

Strengthening the AI Compute Industry Value Chain to Support Sustainable Ecosystem Development



Alongside its core compute operations, Suanova has adopted a forward-looking investment strategy across key technologies in the AI computing value chain. These investments span compute chips, switching and networking technologies, foundation models, and lithography — allowing Suanova to capture both industrial and capital-market opportunities from the rapid growth of the domestic AI ecosystem. Several portfolio companies have since successfully listed on mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets, including MetaX (688802.SH), Biren Technology (06082.HK), and Xizhi Technology (01879.HK). This has resulted in a deeply integrated upstream-downstream ecosystem encompassing hardware supply chains, software platforms, and model applications — delivering both investment returns and sustained growth in Suanova's computing services business.



"Drawing on its strong foundation in compute operations and forward looking industry investments, Suanova has established itself as a leading pioneer in China's domestic AI computing sector. As demand for domestic computing power continues to accelerate, Suanova is well positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of AI computing infrastructure and services, supporting the large-scale deployment of AI technologies and the industry's long term growth. Through Suanova, Yeebo has consistently expanded its investment in AI computing, strengthening its position across China's AI value chain and building a platform that serves the evolving needs of multiple industries. As market demand enters a period of rapid expansion, our early strategic positioning is translating into sustained momentum. We remain confident that a continued focus on technological fundamentals and ecosystem collaboration will enable the Group to deliver long-term, sustainable value," said Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo.



Hashtag: #Yeebo

Alongside its core compute operations, Suanova has adopted a forward-looking investment strategy across key technologies in the AI computing value chain. These investments span compute chips, switching and networking technologies, foundation models, and lithography — allowing Suanova to capture both industrial and capital-market opportunities from the rapid growth of the domestic AI ecosystem. Several portfolio companies have since successfully listed on mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets, including MetaX (688802.SH), Biren Technology (06082.HK), and Xizhi Technology (01879.HK). This has resulted in a deeply integrated upstream-downstream ecosystem encompassing hardware supply chains, software platforms, and model applications — delivering both investment returns and sustained growth in Suanova's computing services business."Drawing on its strong foundation in compute operations and forward looking industry investments, Suanova has established itself as a leading pioneer in China's domestic AI computing sector. As demand for domestic computing power continues to accelerate, Suanova is well positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of AI computing infrastructure and services, supporting the large-scale deployment of AI technologies and the industry's long term growth. Through Suanova, Yeebo has consistently expanded its investment in AI computing, strengthening its position across China's AI value chain and building a platform that serves the evolving needs of multiple industries. As market demand enters a period of rapid expansion, our early strategic positioning is translating into sustained momentum. We remain confident that a continued focus on technological fundamentals and ecosystem collaboration will enable the Group to deliver long-term, sustainable value," said Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo.Hashtag: #Yeebo The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, OLED technologies and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.



In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.



About Suanova Technology Limited

Suanova, under Yeebo, is an innovative technology company focused on delivering independent, efficient, and accessible domestic AI computing services. Its business spans three core areas: computing power and cloud operations, computing technology development and computing industry investment. With branches in Hong Kong and Shanghai, it provides customers with better localized services. It is committed to transforming complex AI infrastructure into simple, efficient, and cost-effective services through continuous technological innovation, with the goal of becoming a leading "infrastructure operator" in the AI era.





News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited 11/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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