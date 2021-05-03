Subaru Canada Continues Sales Momentum With Strong April Sales

Strong April sales with 5,199 vehicles sold

All carlines were up versus last year, Crosstrek, Ascent and Outback led the way

The best April ever for the Quebec region

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) begins the second quarter announcing a strong April sales result. The Crosstrek, Ascent and Outback led the way, supported with solid performances up and down the entire Subaru lineup as SCI reports 5,199 vehicles sold.

Subaru's April sales performance marks a 303.0 per cent surge compared to the same month last year, as the brand looks to continue to carry strong sales momentum into the summer months.

"With summertime just around the corner, I'm excited for an important year for Subaru," said SCI president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami. "Our award-winning lineup is growing, and we continue to offer Canadians a unique blend of quality, safety and performance with an adventurous personality."

The refreshed Crosstrek continues to sell at a torrid pace and sold 1,827 units, up 410.3 per cent over the same month last year. The family-sized Ascent also posted a strong April for Subaru with 306 units sold, representing a 356.7 per cent jump versus April 2020. The Outback also outsold last April with 1,122 units, a 333.2 per cent uptick. But the entire Subaru lineup performed well. The Forester sold 1,106 (+292.2 per cent), the BRZ retailed 42 units (+281.8 per cent), Legacy was up 182.8 per cent, Impreza too, with a 131.7 per cent increase and the iconic WRX/STI was up 171.1 per cent over last year.

Regionally, Subaru had terrific support from all Canadian regions with the Quebec area leading the way with its best ever April on record.





April 2021 5,199 Month's actual 1,290 Previous year (same month) 3,909 Difference 303.0% MTD sales vs. STLY 16,459 2021 YTD 10,885 2020 YTD 5,574 Difference 51.2% YTD sales vs. STLY 5,199 Q2 2021 1,290 Q2 2020 3,909 Difference 303.0% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.