WKN DE: A2DPAE / ISIN: US86428V1044

10.11.2025 08:04:09

Subaru Corp H1 Earnings Drop; Reaffirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Subaru Corp (FUJHY, 7270.T), a manufacturer of automobiles and aerospace products, reported on Monday a drop in first-half earnings despite a 5.3% increase in sales.

Additionally, the company has reiterated its previously issued guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

For the half-year period, Net profit attributable to the owners of the firm slipped 44.5 per cent to 90.42 billion yen or 123.89 yen per share from 163.03 billion yen or 219.08 yen per share in the year-ago period.

Operating profit also declined 53.8 per cent to 102.67 billion yen from 221.10 billion yen a year ago.

Revenue, however, jumped to 2,385.66 billion yen from 2,266.16 billion yen in the prior year.

For the year ending in March, the firm continues to expect net profit of 160 billion yen, down 52.7 per cent from the year ago, with per share earnings seen at 218.87 yen.

The full-year revenue guidance remains at 4580 billion yen,2.3 per cent lower than the prior year.

On the Tokyo stock Exchange, the shares were trading 1.90% higher at 3,372 yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

