SUBARU DEBUTS REFRESHED 2023 LEGACY SEDAN WITH NEW FRONT STYLING, ENHANCED SAFETY FEATURES, AND UPDATED MULTIMEDIA

CAMDEN, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the 2023 Legacy midsize sedan with updated styling and new safety and in-vehicle technologies. Also new, the Sport trim level comes standard with the powerful 2.4-liter turbo SUBARU BOXER® engine. For 2023 model year, Legacy will be available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT trim levels when it arrives in Subaru retailers this fall.

The 2023 Legacy lineup receives a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille and redesigned LED headlights. The sedan comes standard with the latest generation of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology and the enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.

The latest version of the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system comes with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android™ Auto with full screen display. The updated system now offers improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, and vehicle features.

The top-level Touring XT adds a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera expands the field of view even further to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver and, when necessary, applies brakes to avoid collisions.

On models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, EyeSight now includes Automatic Emergency Steering. The two systems work in conjunction to help avoid a collision with an obstacle at speeds less than 50 mph.

SPORT TRIM ENHANCEMENTS

For 2023, the Sport trim level comes standard with the 260 hp 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine. The Sport trim's exterior is immediately distinguishable by a red accent across the front grille; magnetite gray metallic side mirrors and trunk spoiler; and gray 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior comes in an exclusive black and gray two-tone cloth with contrasting red stitching. The Sport builds on the Premium trim and adds sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, power moonroof, and navigation. Additional standard safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System.

PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING

The 2023 Legacy delivers the optimal blend of comfort and performance with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, and Vehicle Dynamics Control. The naturally aspired 2.5-liter engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. Standard on Sport and Touring XT, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

All 2023 Legacy models are paired with Subaru's Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-liter turbo delivers an estimated 24/32 mpg city/highway. The 2.5-liter achieves up to an estimated 35 mpg and a range of more than 600 miles on a single tank.

STRUCTURE AND SAFETY

The Legacy is built on the Subaru Global Platform which has been optimized for rigidity and crash absorption. When a crash is unavoidable, the Legacy protects driver and passengers with eight standard airbags, including a driver knee airbag. Subaru expects the 2023 Legacy will achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year, including a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, which provides steering assist when the vehicle veers toward the outside of its lane, helping the driver maintain a direct path. The DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System (standard on Sport and Touring XT) uses a dedicated infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction and provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers. Additional driver-assist technologies are available, including Reverse Automatic Braking and EyeSight Assist Monitor with head-up display.

Select 2023 Legacy trim levels are equipped with the latest generation of SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security. Available packages offer access to emergency services and convenience features including Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, Vehicle Diagnostic Alerts, Remote Engine Start with Climate Control, and more.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

To complement the All-Weather Package, a new 360-degree heated steering wheel is standard on Sport and Touring XT. The new feature keeps a driver's hands warm at any position.

All trim levels feature power door locks, windows and side mirrors; Welcome Lighting; Remote Keyless Access; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Individual Wheel Display; and 60/40 folding rear seats. Moving up to the Premium trim adds the 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus system; All-Weather Package; 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support; and Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control. The Limited trim includes Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start; perforated leather interior; Harman Kardon® premium audio system; and heated rear seats (outboard position). The Touring XT trim includes ventilated front seats; Front View Monitor; and a power moonroof.

For powering and pairing personal devices, Legacy comes standard with a front USB A input/charge port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack as standard. Front and rear USB C ports are added to Premium trim and higher.

BOLD DESIGN

For 2023, the Legacy lineup receives a new front fascia that includes an aggressive front bumper cover, larger grille, and redesigned LED headlights and fog lights. This design continues the automaker's Dynamic x Solid philosophy that gives the Legacy a low and wide stance. The interior has an outstanding forward view and features character lines flowing from the center of the instrument panel to the door panels to create an open environment. The tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD center information display (dual 7.0-inch display on base) offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC, and vehicle settings.

The top-of-the-line Touring XT leverages luxurious appointments inside and out, including new Slate Black Nappa leather with contrasting silver stitching, high-gloss black molding for the pillars, chrome plating decorated door handles, and satin tone plated side mirrors.



SUBARU IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2023 Legacy offers the latest version of the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system featuring standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android™ Auto with full screen display. The system includes an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, and vehicle settings. Additional standard features include new Valet Mode; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscriptions); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates.

The 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus with Navigation includes voice-activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom® and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-year free subscription). New for 2023, the navigation system has integrated what3words (W3W), an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

The Legacy is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent, Impreza, and Outback.

