Subaru of America Dedicates June To Sharing Hope And Warmth With Those Battling Cancer

CAMDEN, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that it will continue its longtime partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) for the sixth consecutive year to send love, hope and warmth to patients battling cancer during Subaru Loves to Care month in June.

As part of the partnership, the automaker, and a record 606 participating Subaru retailers nationwide will support more than 40,000 blood cancer patients by mailing blankets and messages of hope, handwritten with love and care by Subaru retailers and customers, directly to patients' homes. Visitors to participating Subaru retailers will be given the opportunity to write personalized messages of support to cancer patients in their local communities.

"All year long, we are inspired by the strength and resilience of our friends and neighbors battling cancer, and we dedicate the month of June to providing hope to those in the fight of their lives," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We hope that our packages of blankets and handwritten messages of hope bring a measure of warmth and love to our friends in need of encouragement."

Since 2016, Subaru and its retailers have partnered with LLS to provide love and hope to patients going through challenging cancer treatments. Subaru is proud to have donated over 167,000 warm blankets along with thousands of hand-written notes of encouragement to these patients across the nation.

LLS will be collecting inspiring stories and photographs of recipients to serve as a reminder of the good the Subaru Loves to Care initiative brings to thousands of patients nationwide.

One such survivor is JJ. When he was just four years old, JJ's parents received unimaginable news – their child had leukemia. JJ had a long and difficult journey ahead of him. He and his family were determined to beat cancer, but they couldn't do it alone. JJ needed the support of his friends, family and people in the community who care.

Through remarkable strength and determination, JJ was able to beat cancer and is currently in remission. Even after everything he's been through, JJ hasn't let cancer stop him from shining his light on others. Subaru and LLS want to continue to help spread that light to all those fighting cancer across the country by sending 40,000 more comforting blankets and messages of hope this year to show we care.

"Subaru is a key partner in ensuring The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is known in the community; providing comfort and support to blood cancer patients and their families at a time when it's needed most," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS president and chief executive officer. "As the leading source of free blood cancer information, education and support, we can reach blood cancer patients who need our support and services now, more than ever."

Visit a participating Subaru retailer to write a message of hope or visit www.lls.org/subaru to learn more about LLS's mission and impact, and how to help Subaru and LLS lead the way to cancer cures.

Subaru Loves to Care is part of the Subaru Love Promise commitment to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. For more information about Subaru Loves to Care, and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit subaru.com/care and follow #SubaruLovesToCare.

