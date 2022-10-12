SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF GIVING BACK ON BEHALF OF CUSTOMERS

Annual Philanthropic Event Reaches Milestone Year with National Charity Partners: ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event will return for its 15th consecutive year, marking a milestone for the automaker with a core belief in helping those in need through charitable efforts. Subaru and its participating retailers hope to reach a cumulative total of more than $250 million in donations by the end of this year's event to returning national charity partner beneficiaries, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation, and more than 800 hometown charities.

"When we began the Subaru Share the Love Event 15 years ago, we did not know we were embarking on a journey that would impact so many lives across our communities, nor did we know we were changing the purpose of our brand," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Our goal of being More Than a Car Company is not lip service; Subaru strives to make the world a better place all year round, but especially during the holiday season through the Share the Love Event. Our customers want to give back and do more for the causes they are passionate about, and Subaru and our retailers are so happy to help them with this endeavor by donating to one of our four national charity partners or one of the hundreds of hometown charities."

For any new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at one of the more than 630 retailers from Thursday, November 17, 2022, through Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of charity*. Retailers can also add up to two local hometown charities to receive an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. Participating Subaru retailers will donate an additional $5 to their registered hometown charity partner for every routine Subaru vehicle service visit during the campaign period.

Since 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than $227 million and supported over 1,700 hometown charities to help those in need through the Subaru Share the Love Event.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. A leading voice for animals for over 150 years, the ASPCA provides lifesaving protection and care to animals in need. Whether it's rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, introducing, and enforcing more humane legislation, or supporting animal shelters across the country, the ASPCA helps animals live better lives. Through our partnership with the ASPCA during the Share the Love Event, Subaru has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of nearly 104,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. The impact of just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved and helps wish kids and their families believe in better days ahead. Through our partnership with Make-A-Wish during the Share the Love Event, Subaru has granted the life-changing wishes of more than 3,000 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. Through our partnership with Meals on Wheels during the Share the Love Event, Subaru has helped deliver nearly 4 million meals and friendly visits to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Through our partnership with the National Park Foundation during the Share the Love Event, Subaru is able to increase public awareness and engagement across our National Park System and provide critical funding to programs and projects that help protect America's more than 400 national parks.

*Disclaimer: Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 17, 2022, through January 3, 2023, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 13, 2023. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

