Subscribers Are Finally Fed Up With Netflix's Price Hikes, Survey Suggests

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a troubling year for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), as the streaming video pioneer shed a total of 1.2 million subscribers during the first six months of 2022. On its second-quarter earnings call, management suggested that the worst was over, with churn returning to "pre-price-change levels." A survey of viewers in the U.S. paints a very different picture, however, suggesting that the streaming pioneer could lose a large number of its paid subscribers by year-end.Let's look at the reasons viewers gave for considering the change, how intentions might differ from reality, and what it all means for investors.A recent report suggests the pain is just beginning for the streaming pioneer, which could have serious ramifications for Netflix shareholders. A survey of 1,000 Americans found that roughly 25% of respondents said they plan to quit Netflix this year, according to a report by Review.org. That suggests the streaming giant could be at risk of losing as many as 18 million subscribers by year-end.Continue reading