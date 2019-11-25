Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 25 November 2019 at 8.40 a.m. (CET)

Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2019 starts on 25 November 2019

Savosolar Plc ("Savosolar” or the "Company”) carried out a rights issue during the period between 1 March 2019 and 19 March 2019, where warrants (the "Warrants”) were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the "Warrant Plan 1-2019”). The share subscription price based on the Warrants has been set to EUR 0.0073 or SEK 0.077 per share.

The subscription period for shares that can be subscribed for based on the Warrants is 25 November 2019 – 9 December 2019.

The terms and conditions of the Warrants can be found at https://savosolar.com/investor-relations/rights-issue-2019/



As announced by the Company on 4 November 2019, the Company has secured approximately EUR 3.5 million in connection with the Warrants through subscription commitments and underwriting agreements. For the amount of up to EUR 3,525,383.26 that is not subscribed for based on the Warrants by the holders of the Warrants, the Board of Directors will decide on 11 December 2019 on a directed issue to investors who have signed underwriting agreements, in connection with accepting the subscriptions based on the Warrants. Since the subscription price for the shares has now been set for the Warrants, and therefore the directed issue, the directed issue will consist of a minimum of 130,390,888 shares at a share price of EUR 0.0073 or SEK 0.077.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com







About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .