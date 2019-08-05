Subscription Pioneer Bernie Moreno Introduces Innovative Drive Options On Demand Program, powered by Clutch Technologies

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch Technologies ® , the leading provider of vehicle subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry, announced today its long-time customer, Drive Options, operated by Bernie Moreno Auto Group in Cleveland, is now offering Drive Options On Demand. The program is the newest form of subscription to hit the Cleveland market. Clutch's subscription platform enables dealers like Moreno to leverage one shared fleet of vehicles, opening up additional revenue streams, while broadening experiences for consumers. This unique service gives Clevelanders and visitors to the city the option to use luxury vehicles on a short-term basis, and then swap them out via the Drive Options app when they want a new vehicle.

Drive Options Vehicle On Demand is a fast follow to the Drive Options "traditional" vehicle subscription, which launched in March 2018, and provides members access to a vehicle full time with the option to flip into other cars as their needs change.

"As technology and consumer buying habits evolve, dealerships need to continue to innovate to meet customers' evolving needs," said Bernie Moreno, president of Bernie Moreno Group. "That is why I sold most of my dealerships and am making a play in the technology space in such a big way, such as leveraging Clutch's Subscription Platform for this on-demand program. We are excited to bring more innovation to the vehicle resale space. Our long-term plan is to take the success of Drive Options Cleveland to other cities in Ohio."

Further differentiating itself from classic rental companies, the Drive Options On Demand Concierge team brings the vehicle to the subscriber. Delivery can be facilitated directly to a subscriber's home or office, or if flying into town on a private or commercial plane, the car can be delivered for use while in the Cleveland area. When Drive Options On Demand customers need a new vehicle, the Drive Options app is the quicker and easier way to swap out their vehicle for their next choice.

As an added benefit for those environmentally-conscious drivers interested in owning or leasing an electric vehicle (EV) but who may need something for longer distances or road trips, the Drive Options On Demand option solves any range anxiety by providing gas-powered vehicles as needed.

Utilizing the industry leading software developed by Clutch Technologies, this new service is for the discerning driver who wants to fulfill their ever-changing vehicle needs. Whether a local rental for a fun weekend in a high-end convertible, a sports car to rev up the driving experience, or an SUV to enjoy more space in style, Drive Options has the solution. Vehicle On Demand, part of the Clutch Subscription Platform, is a great way to maximize under used capacity, whether in an existing subscription fleet or a loaner or courtesy fleet.

"Vehicle On Demand gives drivers access to a virtual garage of vehicles," said Vince Zappa, president of Clutch Technologies. "Subscribers will request vehicles and get them delivered via the Drive Options app. Our technology delivers flexible access to vehicles with the simplicity and convenience that modern digital consumers expect. For our dealer customers, Vehicle On Demand allows them to offer more value in between vehicle purchases, while at the same time monetizing their fleets into a meaningful revenue stream."

Drive Options On Demand has six pricing plans for potential members. For more information or to sign up, please visit www.driveoptions.com/VOD.

To learn more about the Clutch Subscription Platform, please visit www.driveclutch.com.

About Drive Options

Drive Options is a service pioneered by Bernie Moreno Companies. Drive Options has several lines of business – a monthly subscription service that provides an alternative to car ownership or leasing, daily upgrades, and now Vehicle On Demand. Drive Options technology is powered by Clutch Technologies.

About Clutch Technologies

Clutch Technologies is the leader in subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry. Utilizing Clutch's end-to-end platform, automotive dealers, OEM's, car rental companies and fleet operators can increase asset utilization, offer new revenue streams and deliver innovative consumer experiences. Clutch, a Cox Automotive company, is recognized as a pioneer in the subscription category and has been chosen, trusted and recommended by more than 45 signed dealers and manufacturers across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com.

